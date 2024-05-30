Sony announces Concord, a 5v5 multiplayer shooter for PS5 and PC, out in August

The PlayStation State of Play presentation today kicked off with a look at Sony's next multiplayer experience Concord. While the title was announced last year, today the Sony first-party developer Firewalk Studios officially unveiled gameplay footage and attached an official release date to it. Catch the cinematic trailer introducing some of the quirky characters players will be playing as above.

This is a team-based first-person shooter where ten players go up against each other with both traditional firearms and superpowers.

"We built Concord as a love-letter to aspirational sci-fi adventure, inspired by our favorite art, anime, films, and TV series," says the developer. "Combined with our deep love of multiplayer, we’re dedicated to creating those had-to-be-there, down to the wire moments with your friends and creating a sense of adventure as you discover more about the galaxy, the characters you play as, and the worlds you visit every time you log on."

The characters of this hero shooter are a group of "guns-for-hire" mercenaries named Freegunners, and in each match, players can choose their favored character from the 16 available crew pool at launch. The developer says post-launch updates will deliver new Freegunners, maps, modes, and cinematic story trailers.

Catch the gameplay trailer above to get a glimpse at how some of these Freegunners play out in matches, with everything from mystical power wielding beings and gunslingers to literal robots being available as personas for players.

As for what kind of shooter fans is this title aiming to cater towards, Firewalk Studios said:

While our core gunplay will feel familiar to shooter fans, the versatility and variety of each Freegunner and their abilities makes it so aim and thumbskill alone aren’t always enough to come out on top. Each Freegunner’s abilities are designed to make it so that players of a wide range of skill levels and play styles can be effective—even those that are new to the genre—while providing additional challenge and depth for those looking for high-stakes, high-sweat competitive play.

Much like Helldivers 2, Sony is bringing this live service experience to both PlayStation 5 and PC with a simultaneous release. Concord is launching on August 23, 2024. Pre-orders will be available starting on June 6, and it will come with five passes for an upcoming beta.