Xbox app on PC can now share session recaps, run games straight from system tray, and more

Microsoft has been loading the Xbox app on PC with new features at a steady pace for years now. The latest update, version 2501.1001.3.0, is touting four more additions to the feature list, which land alongside more than a few bug fixes.

First up is the new recap sharing option. Xbox players on PC can now click on the "last session" section on a game's hub page to open a window that can generate information on what occurred during the most recent playing session. This can then be clicked to create an image and automatically copy it to the clipboard for sharing on the web or social media.

Next, taking a page out of Steam's book, right-clicking the Xbox app icon on the system tray will now show a list of the most recently played titles on the platform. Simply click on one to launch immediately and get back into playing instead of having to open the app or launch via the start menu.

Microsoft has also updated the style and sizing options for the social widgets and the Home bar, letting users further customize the app's Desktop and Compact modes. Lastly, selecting a console game with cloud support while on the PC app will now send players toward the title's web store page with easy access to purchase, remote download, or play from the cloud. Clicking on a cloud play title from the 'recently played list' will open its relevant Game Hub page, too.

Here are all the bug fixes in this release:

Resolved an issue where release countdowns were not showing for all games coming soon to the Store or to the Game Pass library.

Fixed an issue where adding items to your Wish List was not supported for game add-ons.

Resolved a bug where clicking back in the Rewards redemption page returned you to your Achievements page.

Fixed a bug where 2 system tray menus would show simultaneously.

Resolved an issue where incoming friend requests appeared as “Unknown users” in the Notifications tab.

Fixed an issue where clicking on a friend request in compact mode didn’t open to the correct location.

Fixed a bug where buttons overlapped in the chats tab for one-to-one conversations.

Resolved an issue where clicking on achievements in the notification center linked to Store pages instead of game hubs for console games.

Fixed a bug where the block function displayed twice when viewing quick actions from the Party Chat tab.

Resolved a bug where the Play Later option was not showing for some games in the Store.

This update is now available for all PC users on Windows. On the Xbox Insider preview side, Microsoft has yet to ship out any new features for PC players in 2025, with bug fixes being the main focus for now.