SpaceX's 7th test test flight program will test payload deployment for the first time ever

In an official blog, SpaceX has announced that it is gearing up for the seventh test flight of Starship, marking a major milestone in space exploration. Notably, the mission will include testing payload deployment for the first time. The payload in question will consist of 10 Starlink simulators, designed to match the weight and size of the next-gen Starlink satellites. Musk has confirmed that Starship's seventh test flight is scheduled for January 10 from the Boca Chica, Texas facility.

SpaceX aims to test and focus on "multiple reentry experiments geared towards ship catch and reuse, and launch and return the Super Heavy booster." The Starship's design has also been altered, with forward flaps now smaller and repositioned to reduce heat exposure during re-entry. This will enhance the overall durability and performance of the Starship. Additionally, SpaceX noted that the propulsion system has been revamped and it now has larger fuel capacity and advanced engine systems, allowing for longer missions.

This ship's heat shield is now equipped with upgraded tiles with an additional layer for added security. According to SpaceX, "the Starlink simulators will be on the same suborbital trajectory as Starship, with splashdown targeted in the Indian Ocean. A relight of a single Raptor engine while in space is also planned." The test flight will also conduct several reentry experiments, including alternative heat shield materials and ship catch fittings.

The V3 satellites, according to the company's annual progress report, are meant to bring gigabyte speeds for Starlink subscribers. These V3 satellites are expected to be much heavier than the V2 mini spacecraft, reportedly weighing up to 2,000 kilograms. The goal for each Starship is to deploy 60 V3 satellites, allowing for adding "60 Tbps of capacity to the network per launch."

This test will also attempt to catch the Super Heavy Booster, which the company has already succeeded in during its fifth test in October. If the conditions are unfavorable, the booster is expected to safely splash down in the Gulf of Mexico.

Source: SpaceX