Starlink complies with court order and blocks X in Brazil

Earlier this week, Elon Musk and his internet satellite company Starlink told Brazil's telecom agency that they wouldn't block access to X.com in Brazil following a ban on the website by a judge. Now, Starlink posted on X that it is going to comply with the ban order, but will fight against the decision which it has branded illegal.

The X post was also reposted by Starlink CEO Elon Musk, who, this time, didn't have anything to add. The company's post reads:

"To our customers in Brazil (who may not be able to read this as a result of X being blocked by Alexandre de Moraes ): The Starlink team is doing everything possible to keep you connected. Following last week’s order from Alexandre de Moraes that froze Starlink’s finances and prevents Starlink from conducting financial transactions in Brazil, we immediately initiated legal proceedings in the Brazilian Supreme Court explaining the gross illegality of this order and asking the Court to unfreeze our assets. Regardless of the illegal treatment of Starlink in freezing of our assets, we are complying with the order to block access to X in Brazil. We continue to pursue all legal avenues, as are others who agree that Alexandre de Moraes recent orders violate the Brazilian constitution."

The trouble started for Elon Musk and X when he decided that supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro should have their accounts reinstated. Bolsonaro lost the 2022 presidential election but contested the result and his supporters ultimately stormed several state buildings.

The unblocking of these accounts led to an investigation into X by Alexandre de Moraes. He decided recently that internet providers in the country should block access to the social network and that X's accounts should be frozen to pay for fines owed by the company.

It's this last part that provoked Musk to initially resist the block with Starlink continuing to offer access to the website. It's not clear what provoked the change of heart to block X, it could have been legal advice that the company received.

Brazil's telecom regulator, Anatel, told Reuters that Starlink has already begun to restrict access to X in Brazil, showing it's complying with the ban.