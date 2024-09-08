Report: macOS 15.0 Sequoia to be officially released to the public in mid-September

If the latest report is to be believed, the upcoming macOS Sequoia will be one of Apple's earliest macOS launches in over a decade, with the release expected to be in just a week.

According to internal documentation obtained by MacRumors, the macOS 15.0 Sequoia will officially start rolling out to the public by mid-September. Last year, the macOS 14.0 Sonoma was launched on September 26, 2023. Here is a list of release dates of major macOS updates in the last ten years:

OS X 10.9 (Mavericks) – October 22, 2013

OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) – October 16, 2014

OS X 10.11 (El Capitan) – September 30, 2015

macOS 10.12 (Sierra) – September 20, 2016

macOS 10.13 (High Sierra) – September 25, 2017

macOS 10.14 (Mojave) – September 24, 2018

macOS 10.15 (Catalina) – October 7, 2019

macOS 11.0 (Big Sur) – November 12, 2020

macOS 12.0 (Monterey) – October 25, 2021

macOS 13.0 (Ventura) – October 24, 2022

macOS 14.0 (Sonoma) – September 26, 2023

If the macOS Sequoia is released in mid-September, it would be the earliest release since the release of OS X 10.8 (Mountain Lion) on July 25, 2012.

Apple usually releases the new version of iOS at least a week before the arrival of the new version of macOS. However, there have been times when Apple left a considerable gap between the release of iOS and macOS versions. For example, iOS 14 was released on September 16, 2020, and macOS Big Sur was released on November 12, 2020.

Historically, new versions of iOS are launched before the new iPhones in September. This year, the iPhone 16 series is expected to hit the store shelves on September 20, which will make the macOS Sequoia the earliest macOS release in over a decade. It will also mark the first time a macOS update is released before the new version of iOS.

We are just a few hours away from the "Glowtime" event, where Apple will unveil the iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and new AirPods.