Steam Winter Sale 2024 goes live with thousands of discounts across the store

Valve holds only a few store-wide discount promotions a year, and the final one of 2024 has just kicked off. The Steam Winter Sale of 2024 has officially brought discounts for almost all the games, DLC, and other items on the platform. Everything from unknown indies to the biggest hits are a part of the sale, all designed to lighten wallets and fatten backlogged libraries

As Valve servers page seems to have already stabilized following the initial crunch of gamers trying to look at all the deals, the sales can be easily accessed right now.

The front page of Steam has a huge number of highlighted games, and going by previous promotions, this should rotate each day to show off more titles and genres. Though keep in mind that the discounts themselves will not change throughout the Winter Sale.

Currently, the store is showing off discounts for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Satisfactory, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Diablo IV, Frostpunk 2, Tiny Glade, Street Fighter 6, Elden Ring, Hogwarts Legacy, Cyberpunk 2077, and so much more, and some even at historically low prices.

Over at the returning dedicated Deep Discounts section, you can also find massive 90-95% off deals for games like Firewatch, State of Decay 2, Planet Coaster, Arkham Origins, Tales from the Borderlands, Titanfall 2 and more. All these games are less than $5 each right now.

Also keep in mind that The Steam Awards is back. The company collected votes to nominate games during the Steam Autumn Sale, and during the Steam Winter Sale, it wants players to pick winners out of those chosen games with a final voting session.

The 11 slightly unorthodox categories go all the way from Game of the Year Award and Better With Friends Award to Best Game You Suck At Award. Find the voting portal here.

The Steam Winter Sale of 2024 will come to an end on January 2, 2025, at 10am PT. Don't forget to check out the newly released 2024 Steam Replay to find out how you spent your year on the platform too.