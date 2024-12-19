No more Windows 11 preview builds this year

2025 is less than two weeks away, which means Microsoft is taking another holiday break. As a result, there will be no new Windows 11 Insider updates or any scheduled Windows updates whatsoever. The final build in 2024 is Windows 11 26100.2705 from the Dev Channel, which was released this week and introduced new AI-powered experiences for more Copilot+ PCs with Intel and AMD processors.

We're excited to share the final #WindowsInsider flight of the year - Build 26120.2705 is now available for the Dev Channel!



Check the latest blog post for all the details!https://t.co/RN02iLASju



For all the excitement of 2024, and everything 2025 will bring - THANK YOU! :) pic.twitter.com/upZmJFoTGh — Windows Insider Program (@windowsinsider) December 18, 2024

If you are not a Windows Insider and you prefer stable Windows builds over preview releases, do not expect any scheduled updates for Windows 10 or 11 either. Last month, Microsoft announced that the November 2024 non-security update series would be the final one in 2024. Due to "reduced operations" during the holiday season, Microsoft skipped December 2024 non-security updates (Patch Tuesday updates were released as usual).

The next Windows 10 and 11 preview builds and optional non-security updates are expected in January once the holiday frenzy is over. As usual, the year will kick off with CES 2025, which will bring a lot of new consumer electronics and interesting devices, such as the first commercially available laptop with a rollable display. A lot of interesting stuff is ahead, but for now, let us all enjoy the upcoming winter holidays.