Valve reveals Steam Awards 2024 winners following community vote

The popularity vote that Valve hosts every year for PC games released on its Steam store began during the Autumn sale in November. Following that preliminary nominations phase, all powered by the community, a final voting session kicked off during the Winter Sale, and from that, we finally have the winners.

The top award has been taken by Black Myth: Wukong, with it beating Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and Balatro. The Game Science-developed title has also taken the Best Game You Suck At and Outstanding Story-Rich Game awards from the list too.

As for other awards, God of War: Ragnarok and Helldivers 2 have taken Best Game on Steam Deck and Better With Friends awards, respectively, both from Sony's camp.

One of the interesting winners is Liar's Bar, which has taken the Most Innovative Gameplay award this year. The Steam community also chose the recent PC release of Red Dead Redemption as the game with the Best Soundtrack.

Here are all the awards and their winners:

Game of the Year: Black Myth: Wukong

VR Game of the Year: Metro Awakening VR

Labor of Love: Elden Ring

Best Game on Steam Deck: God of War: Ragnarok

Better With Friends: Helldivers 2

Outstanding Visual Style: Silent Hill 2

Most Innovative Gameplay: Liar's Bar

Best Game You Suck At: Black Myth: Wukong

Best Soundtrack: Red Dead Redemption

Outstanding Story-Rich Game: Black Myth: Wukong

Sit Back and Relax: Farming Simulator 25

Only a Steam account is required to nominate and vote in Steam Awards, meaning users do not need to own the games for which they are voting.

Check out how these winners stacked up to The Game Awards 2024 selections by heading here. Don't forget that Valve revealed what games took home the most money in 2024, too, with titles like Black Myth: Wukong and Helldivers 2 also appearing there.