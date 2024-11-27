Steam Autumn Sale is back with thousands of discounts and 2024 Steam Awards nominations

Valve only has a few seasonal sale events per year that offer almost store-wide promotions, and one of its last ones just kicked off. The Steam Autumn Sale of 2024 is now live with thousands of discounts for PC games, their DLC, and everything in between. Alongside it, this year's Steam Award nominations are now available to all users, too, ahead of the final voting session next month.

The store has already transformed its front page to show off many of the active sales, from the latest AAA hits to classic must-play indies. The highlights there will rotate each day, giving the spotlight to different games as the one-week-long sale continues.

The starting day's highlights include sales for newly released titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Silent Hill 2 remake, Space Marine II Satisfactory 1.0, Frostpunk 2, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and more.

Like the summer sale, there's even a separate section just for "Deep Discounts." This touts games like Psychonauts 2, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Killing Floor 2, NFS Unbound, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Ace Combat 7, and others for at least 90% off.

To spice things up, alongside all these discounts, Valve's Steam Award nominations have come back with 11 categories. Logged in Steam users can elect games they like from what was released in 2024 to make their own list of these options:

Game of the Year Award

VR Game of the Year Award

Labor of Love Award

Best Game on Steam Deck Award

Better With Friends Award

Outstanding Visual Style Award

Most Innovative Gameplay Award

Best Game You Suck At Award

Best Soundtrack Award

Outstanding Story-Rich Game Award

Sit Back and Relax Award

After the nominations phase, Valve will bring back the most popular games for a final voting session during the upcoming Steam Winter Sale.

The 2024 Steam Autumn Sale will keep its doors open until December 4 at 10 am PT. If these sales are not enough, the Steam Winter Sale of 2024 is only a couple of weeks away, too. That's slated to kick off on December 19.