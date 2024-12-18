Steam Replay 2024 is here with 'cool facts' about your playtime this year

As the year nears its end, many services offer their customers yearly recaps with interesting facts about product usage over the last 12 months. From Spotify to Xbox—everyone seems to have its recap these days, and Valve is not lagging behind.

If your gaming platform of choice is PC and Steam, you can now generate your personal Steam Replay 2024—a chunk of stats recapping your gaming activity this year.

— Steam (@Steam) December 18, 2024

Besides basic information like showing the most popular games and playtime, Steam Recap 2024 offers some "fun and cool facts," like comparing your data with Steam median in various metrics, such as the number of unlocked achievements, number of games played, and the longest gaming streak (mine is 76 days compared to the median of just 6 days).

Valve also lets you see a spider graph of preferred genres, more in-detailed stats for the most played games, playtime by months, a detailed timeline, an input type breakdown, and more. Keep in mind that Steam only accounts gaming in online mode, so any offline gameplay will be excluded from your recap. Also, the platform ignores non-gaming software running in the background.

You can generate your Steam Replay 2024 via this page in your browser or by launching Steam and clicking the corresponding banner on the home page. Valve also lets you share your entire Steam Replay 2024 on social media via a link (you should switch Replay to "friends only" or "public") or using generated pictures with certain stats.