Street Fighter 6 gets a final open beta before its June 2 release on PC, Xbox, and PS5

Get ready for one final taste of Street Fighter 6 before it is finally released on June 2. While there is a free demo for the fighting game from Capcom you can check out, the publisher will also release an open beta for the game from May 19-21 with lots more content.

The open beta will have the same content as the game's closed beta test in December 2022. It will be available for the PlayStation 5 consoles, the Xbox Series S and X consoles, and the PC via Steam. Here's what's included:

Playable Content Character Creation (Only possible to create once), Ranked Matches, Casual Matches, Battle Hub Matches, Open Tournaments, Training Mode, Hub Goods Shop, Extreme Battles (Updates daily), Game Center (Updates daily), Challenges (Updates daily), DJ Booth, Photo Spot



Playable Characters Luke, Jamie, Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, Kimberly, Juri, Ken



Playable Stages METRO CITY DOWNTOWN, GENBU TEMPLE, CARRIER BYRON TAYLOR, TIAN HONG YUAN, THE MACHO RING, TRAINING ROOM



Avatar Creation You can customize your avatar that appears in the Battle Hub when you play the game for the first time.



Available Features Cross-platform play, Control types (Modern/Classic), Commentary (Play-by-Play Commentators: Vicious/Tasty Steve/Aru/KOSUKE HIRAIWA | Color Commentators: James Chen/Demon Kakka), CFN (Fighters List/Replays/Rankings), Online match Fight Request function, Battle tutorials, Battle settings, Photo mode

In addition, you will need to have a free Capcom ID to play the game. PS5 and Xbox Series S and X players will also need a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription to play the game.

The full version of Street Fighter 6 is still due for release on June 2 for all of the supported platforms. Make sure you check out our feature on our most anticipated Xbox games that are due out in 2023.

