ARK Invest CEO, Cathie Wood, believes Tesla will 10x in value by 2027

The well-known growth investor, Cathie Wood, has told CNBC in a video interview that she expects Tesla to be worth $2,000 per share by 2027. Her comments come on the same day that the Tesla share price fell 9.75% after the company reported a fall in net income after it lowered the price of its vehicles in a bid to grow its market share to put it in better stead in the future.

When asked about ARK Invest’s new Tesla valuation assessment, the company’s CEO, Cathie Wood, responded by saying:

“For 2027, our expected value is roughly $2,000. That’s within a range of $1,400 to $2,500, our bear and bull case.”

Seemingly a bit taken aback by the figure Wood was sharing, another CNBC interviewer joined the conversation asking her to clarify the number as it represents a more than ten times increase from the current share price of $163. She confirmed the figure and said that Tesla’s robotaxi plan is a huge opportunity that could spur the stock price increase.

Cathie Wood said that robotaxis, globally, could deliver between $8 trillion - $10 trillion in revenue by 2030 and “is one of the most important investment opportunities of our lifetimes.” She explained that autonomous vehicles will cut road-related fatalities by a massive 80% to 90%.

The deadline for this prediction isn’t too far off into the future so this wild prediction may still be on people’s minds by the time it expires. If it does turn out accurate, those who make the bet and invest in Tesla will be rewarded handsomely. For anyone considering it, you should only invest what you can afford to lose.