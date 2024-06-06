Summer Game Fest 2024: Here's when and how to watch it and what will be revealed

While the long-running E3 video game trade show was finally canceled in late 2023, the show's traditional time period and location in Los Angeles will still be the center of the industry as a number of events will be held in LA over the next few days. It all kicks off with Summer Game Fest. The streaming and live event is organized and hosted by Geoff Keighley, who also organizes December's The Game Awards.

This will be the fifth annual Summer Game Fest, which first launched in 2020 as a streaming-only event. It was created at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic to help replace the now-canceled E3, along with the Gamescom event for that year. While it remains a mostly streaming event, people can attend the show at the YouTube Theater in LA.

The event promises to show a number of exclusive game reveals, along with updates for current games, new trailers, and info for upcoming games that have already been announced. So, when is Summer Game Fest 2024, how can you watch it, and what should you expect to see during the show? We have answers to all those questions below.

When is Summer Game Fest 2024?

The event will be held on Friday, June 7, beginning at 5 pm Eastern time (2 pm Pacific time).

How can I watch it?

If you live in LA or happen to be in town on Friday, you can buy a ticket to attend the live-streaming event at the YouTube Theater.

Most people will stream Summer Game Fest 2024 on their PC, their mobile device or on their big-screen TVs. The best way to watch it is via YouTube, where it will be streamed in 4K. YouTube will also host Adult Sign Language and Descriptive Audio feeds of the event. You can also watch it on its Twitch channel, TikTok, Instagram, X, and its Steam page.

What will be revealed and shown during Summer Game Fest 2024?

Geoff Keighley has already mentioned that fans should not expect any major game reveals or surprises during the Summer Game Fest. He states the focus will be on current games with reveals of updates, along with new info and gameplay trailer for upcoming titles.

Having said that, there will still be plenty of cool reveals that will be shown for the first time on Friday. In fact, there's already quite a lot of info on what we can expect:

Of course, there could also be other reveals that are being kept a secret for now.