Octopath Traveler II, The Callisto Protocol, and more join Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft usually announces new Xbox Game Pass waves on Tuesdays, but not this time. The first announcement of June revealing what subscribers are receiving in the next couple of weeks just landed. It is carrying some heavy hitters like Octopath Traveler II, The Callisto Protocol, as well as a day one drop for Still Wakes the Deep.

Square Enix surprise dropped both games in the Octopath Traveler franchise to Xbox Game Pass earlier today. While the original JRPG has been available in the subscription service in the past, this is the first time that the hugely well-received sequel has landed on Xbox consoles and Game Pass.

Here's everything announced today:

Octopath Traveler (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now Octopath Traveler II (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Available now

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Available now Depersonalization (PC) – June 12

(PC) – June 12 Isonzo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 13

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 13 The Callisto Protocol (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 13

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 13 Still Wakes the Deep (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 18

From the bunch, Still Wakes the Deep is a day-one arrival to Game Pass platforms for no extra cost. Developed by The Chinese Room, it is a horror entry where you must survive while being trapped on an oil rig in the North Sea with an unknown monster.

As new games arrive, Microsoft is planning to remove five titles already available on the service by June 15. Here are the games leaving and the platforms they are available on:

Bramble: The Mountain King (Cloud, Console, and PC)

High on Life (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Spacelines from the Far Out (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Bookwalker (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Don't forget that Microsoft will be hosting its 2024 Xbox Games Showcase, and the Black Ops 6 Direct, on June 9. The company will surely have a lot more day-one game pass announcements to share during the show, and maybe even a surprise launch of a new game.