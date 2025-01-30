Summer Game Fest returns in 2025 with a 2-hour Live Kickoff event in June

Only a month into 2025, and Microsoft has already held a games showcase to show off some of its upcoming games. It's only the start of gaming events, though. While E3 is still quite officially dead, Summer Game Fest is coming back once again with an opening showcase alongside events from publishers during the same mid-year schedule.

The sixth annual Summer Game Fest will begin with a Live Kickoff show on Friday, June 6, 2025 at 2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET, happening at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. It will be livestreamed across YouTube, Twitch, Steam, Twitter, TikTok, and over a dozen other web portals. Ticket sales for the in-person event will be available in spring.

The two-hour show will be produced and hosted by Geoff Keighley. There won't be any award presentations here unlike his end-of-year Game Awards show, though, with the focus entirely being on "spectacular new video game announcements, surprises, and reveals," per the organizer.

Last year's Summer Game Fest showcase had fresh trailers and brand-new announcements from a wide variety of publishers. Alongside footage from titles like Space Marine 2, Star Wars Outlaws, and Black Myth: Wukong, the show also went on to reveal games like Civilization VII, LEGO Horizon Adventures, No More Room in Hell 2, and The First Descendant.

On Friday, June 6, @SummerGameFest returns to show you what’s next in video games from more than 40 leading game publishers.



Live from YouTube Theater in LA.



Followed by SGF: Play Days from @iam8bit and a new thought-leader event in Los Angeles.



All happening June 6-9. pic.twitter.com/mUWeCxz09c — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) January 30, 2025

Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition event will follow immediately after, focused on putting the spotlight on upcoming indie games. Next, an iam8bit-produced physical event will run from June 7 through 9, offering hands-on showcases for invited media personnel and content creators. This separate event will feature over 40 titles from publishers.