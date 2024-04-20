Uncapped Games teases its "paradigm shift" RTS title ahead of full reveal in June

We are about a month and a half away from the start of the "non-E3" time period, where we will be getting a ton of new game announcements in early June. This week, we got a teaser for one of those game reveals, and it's from a newly announced game developer, which has some major backing and a team of real-time strategy game veterans.

PC Gamer reports that this new developer is called Uncapped Games. It's based in Los Angeles and owned and funded by China-based Tencent. The team includes team members who have worked on RTS games at Blizzard, Relic, and Blackbird Interactive. One of them is David Kim, who previously was the multiplayer lead developer for Blizzard's StarCraft 2 and is now the senior game director at Uncapped.

While Uncapped Games was officially revealed this week, the studio has been operating in stealth mode since 2021 on their first title. Indeed, the author of the PC Gamer article, along with other unnamed game streamers and eSports pro gamers, got a chance to play the untitled RTS game for two days in March.

While specific details about the game have yet to be revealed, the article says that Uncapped Games is trying to make what it calls a major "paradigm shift" in the design and gameplay of RTS games.

The article says:

To do that, Uncapped is deemphasizing the kind of gameplay design that lends itself to high-APM execution and build order memorization, which can be daunting to the general player. "We want to reduce or remove as much of the tedious clicks that are required to even experience the game," Kim said. Instead, the studio's putting a greater focus on the moment-to-moment strategic decisions—decisions like which units you want to deploy and when you want to expand—and less on arbitrary complexity in execution.

More info on Uncapped Games, including a few glimpses at the game's concept artwork and tech, can be seen in this short documentary on the studio on YouTube. The official reveal of the game itself will happen on June 7 during the 2024 Summer Game Fest livestream.