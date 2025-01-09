Tongue-in-cheek oil rush sim Turmoil is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store's holiday giveaways have finally come to a close, but it doesn't look like the store has any plans to stop its weekly freebie promotion for PC gamers. Replacing Hell Let Loose from last week, today the store brought in a copy of Turmoil for everyone to claim. You have seven days to add it permanently to your library.

Developed by Gamious and originally released in 2016, Turmoil comes in being described as a tongue-in-cheek take on the 19th century gold rush in North America. Offering a simulation experience, the campaign has you taking the role of an oil baron who is going on a rags-to-riches journey.

This involves leasing land and searching for the liquid gold, upgrading and tooling oil mining operations, beating rivals with shady business deals in the local saloon, maximizing profit by manipulating prices and outbidding others in stock auctions, among other techniques.

Here's how the developer describes the setting:

Turmoil offers players a visually charming, tongue-in-cheek take on the simulation genre inspired by the 19th century oil rush in North America. Get a taste of the rush and rivalry of the time as you earn your way to become a successful oil entrepreneur. As you make money digging up and selling oil, the town will grow along with you. Lease land at the town auction and search for oil. Build a rig, create an efficient pipe network and bring up the oil to store it in silos. Sell the oil at the best times to maximize profits. Then buy essential upgrades in town to cope with rock, gas and ice. Acquire more town shares than your competitors in a bid to become the new mayor.

The Turmoil giveaway on the Epic Games Store is now live for Windows and macOS. The game usually costs $12.99 to purchase when it's not on sale. The giveaway will come to an end on Thursday, January 16, at 8 am PT.