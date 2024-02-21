Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree expansion possibly releasing this June, trailer out today

FromSoftware first announced the Shadow of the Erdtree almost exactly a year ago, a massive expansion being built to broaden the world of its hit Souls-like Elden Ring. While the studio has been quiet regarding the expansion since then, we will finally get to see it in action later today. FromSoftware has announced the official gameplay reveal trailer will be dropping in just a few hours.

The trailer will feature three minutes of gameplay, which may show a new part of The Lands Between that players will be exploring. The original reveal had the tagline "Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together," attached to it.

The premiere of "Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer" goes live at 10am EST/7am PST on Bandai Namco's YouTube channel. The publisher has stated that there will be a 30 minute countdown from that time before the actual trailer footage is shown though.

While no release date information has come out of FromSoftware or Bandai Namco for now, reliable leaker and dataminer billbil-kun from DealLabs seems to have some clues. Per a new report, Shadow of the Erdtree has a good chance of releasing on June 21, 2024.

The report adds that new Game of the Year and Collector's editions for Elden Ring will be releasing on the same date too, which may cost $79.99 and €259.99 respectively. These editions will reportedly ship with the upcoming expansion as well, making them complete packages of the experience. It's also unclear if Shadow of the Erdtree will be the only expansion Elden Ring is receiving.

The first trailer for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree will be revealed in 16 hours. Join us at 15:00 UTC.https://t.co/vdG8dJvcet pic.twitter.com/lBbKJYxW2z — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 20, 2024

Elden Ring is currently available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 platforms. It's likely that the expansion will also hit these platforms.