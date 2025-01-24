Tesla's new Model Y deliveries start in North America this March, priced at $60,000

A few weeks ago, Tesla unveiled a refreshed Model Y, codenamed "Juniper," in China and other Asia-Pacific markets.

Now, the company has announced that the redesigned Model Y is also making its way to North America, with deliveries set to start as early as March this year (this is also the case for the refreshed Model Y in China). On Tesla's website, the new Model Y costs almost $60,000, excluding estimated savings.

So, what's new with the refreshed Model Y? Well, Tesla has given the exterior a serious redesign, boosting aerodynamics for better range, performance, and longevity. They've also updated the wheels, tires, and brakes, and returned the suspension to make the ride smoother.

Inside, there's a lot of refinement. The cabin features ambient lighting, high-quality materials, and ventilated first-row seats. The second-row seats are now power-folding for added convenience, and there's a sleek 8" Bluetooth-compatible touchscreen in the back for extra tech. The cabin is quieter too, thanks to acoustic glass all around.

Plus, the minimalist approach continues with invisible speakers. When it comes to connectivity, the Model Y has improved Phone Key range, clearer calls, and faster cellular and WiFi speeds.

Here's how the new Model Y stacks up against the old one:

Feature Current Model Y New Model Y Starting Price Starts at $31,490 (after estimated savings). Available now. Starts at $46,490 (after estimated savings). Available in March. Trims Long Range RWD, Long Range AWD, Performance AWD Launch Series Long Range AWD Range 277–337 miles (EPA estimated). 303–320 miles (estimated). Seating Front seats: heated and power recline

Back seats: manual fold and heated Front seats: heated, ventilated, and power recline

Back seats: power-fold and heated Screens One 15.4" touchscreen upfront. Same 15.4" screen upfront + an 8" touchscreen in the back for extra tech. Ride Comfort First-gen suspension and noise reduction hardware. Upgraded second-gen suspension and noise reduction; quieter and smoother. Cameras 7 exterior cameras. 8 exterior cameras, including a new front-facing one. Audio 7 speakers (RWD) or 13 speakers + 1 subwoofer (AWD). 15 speakers and a subwoofer for the Launch Series AWD. Connectivity First-gen hardware. Second-gen hardware Trunk Power open. Hands-free power open when you walk up Interior Basic ambient lighting, wood trim, and black interior. Wrap-around ambient lighting, premium textiles, and aluminum accents. Climate Regular tinted safety glass and power air vents up front, manual ones in the back. Upgraded glass with infrared coating and power vents for both rows.

This announcement comes weeks after Tesla dropped its fourth-quarter 2024 report showing production and delivery numbers that fell short of expectations, leading one expert to argue that Musk's political squabbles might affect the electric car company's future results.

Musk is on a mission to transform Tesla from just a car company to a leader in artificial intelligence and robotics. Musk has said in the past that he believes humanoid robots will increase Tesla's value to $25 trillion (a 43x increase from its value back in June last year).