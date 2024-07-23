The Amazon Prime Video TV app is getting a UI refresh with a new top navigation bar and more

Amazon has announced a major user interface refresh of its Amazon Prime Video app for televisions. The improvements include a new navigation bar that's placed on top of the app, rather than on the left side that was available on the preview version of the app

In a blog post, Amazon stated:

Here, you will see purpose-built destinations including "Home," "Movies," "TV Shows," "Sports," and "Live TV," as well as active add-on subscriptions, like Max or Paramount+, allowing you to navigate by content type.

The new navigation bar will also have a "Prime" selection, which lets people only see content that's available with a paid Prime Video description.

That new bar will also be a new way for users to sign up and manage their subscriptions to the many third-party streaming services that are available via the Prime Video app. It will also show any special discounts or bundle deals for those subscription services.

Aside from the new navigation bar, the app will also offer some improvements in recommended movies and TV shows, using generative AI personalization algorithms. Amazon says that the new app will now have a new "Made for You" section in both the "Movies" and "TV Shows" categories. This new section will show you titles based on your specific interests.

The new Prime Video TV app also has some improvements in animations and transitions. The blog post states:

When using a living room device, video content will play on the hero rotator as you determine what to watch, creating an immersive browsing experience. And on the “Live TV” destination, recommended 24/7 stations will automatically start playing. They will continue to do so as you transition into full screen playback, or exit out to browse other stations.

The new Amazon Prime Video TV app will start rolling out today but it may take a little while for the update to reach all Prime Video TV-supported televisions.