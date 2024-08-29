The Google Play Store now lets you download or update three apps simulataneously

Downloading or updating apps on the Play Store is quite a time-consuming affair because the Play Store does them one by one. It could get frustrating, especially when you have a long list of app updates waiting to be installed.

Fortunately, in a fresh development, it appears that you can now download three apps at the same time from the Google Play Store. Notably, this also works when you update apps.

Almost a decade ago, when the Google Play Store was known as the "Android Market," users were allowed to download or update multiple apps in one go. However, the feature was removed and was unavailable for years. But now it seems like the capability is back.

Folks at 9To5Google found the Play Store's new ability to download and install multiple app updates. Notably, the feature doesn't let you download more than three apps at the same time. This is also applicable for installing app updates. The fourth app download or update is marked as "pending."

image via 9To5Google

This isn't a sudden change of heart from Google. Back in April, the Play Store gained the ability to download or update two apps at once, but the functionality was removed within a few days after its arrival.

Thankfully, Google has reportedly increased the limit to three simultaneous downloads or updates with the new functionality.

It is unclear if this capability appears as a server-side change by Google or requires an update to the Play Store itself.

This new feature matches Apple App Store's ability, which also allows its users to download up to three apps at once.

Google has been working on a few things behind the curtains. Recently, it was spotted that Google Play Store may soon let you update sideloaded apps from the Play Store. Besides, after nearly 7 years, Google announced the end of its Play Store apps bug bounty program.

Let us know in the comments below if you can download or update three apps at the same time in your region or not.