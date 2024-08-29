Nvidia GeForce NOW adds Age of Mythology: Retold and lots more games to the cloud service

The Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service is adding 26 more games to its library to cap up the month of August. Among the games that are being added are Microsoft's fantasy RTS game Age of Mythology: Retold, which is currently available for people who purchase the Premium Edition of the game via Steam and Xbox.

Also available on the service is Star Wars Outlaws, the open-world action game from Ubisoft that's available currently in early access on Ubisoft Connect and will be officially released tomorrow, August 30.

Here's the full list of the new games this week on GeForce NOW:

Endzone 2 (New release on Steam, Aug. 26)

Age of Mythology: Retold (New release on Steam, Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Advanced Access on Aug. 27)

Core Keeper (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Aug. 27)

Star Wars Outlaws (New release on Ubisoft Connect, early access Aug. 27)

Akimbot (New release on Steam, Aug. 29)

Gori: Cuddly Carnage (New release on Steam, Aug. 29)

MEMORIAPOLIS (New release on Steam, Aug. 29)

Visions of Mana (New release on Steam, Aug. 29)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Steam)

Cat Quest III (Steam)

Cooking Simulator (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Crown Trick (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Darksiders Genesis (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Expeditions: Rome (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Heading Out (Steam)

Into the Breach (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Iron Harvest (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

The Knight Witch (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Lightyear Frontier (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Outlast 2 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Saturnalia (Steam)

SteamWorld Heist II (Steam, Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

This War of Mine (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

We Were Here Too (Steam)

Yoku’s Island Express (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Also, the Early Access multiplayer beta for Activision's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available on GeForce Now for Steam, Battle.Net, and Microsoft's PC Game Pass from August 30-4. The open beta will also be available on GeForce Now from September 6-9.