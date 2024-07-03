The latest small Starfield update fixes some bugs and makes a change for Creation Kit users

Bethesda Game Studios is pushing out a small update for its space-based sci-fi RPG Starfield just before the start of the US July 4th holiday. The update fixes a few bugs, but people who use the recently launched Creation Kit mod tools will also need to be aware of a change.

First, the official Bethesda Game Studios X account has posted a changelog of the Starfield hotfix patch:

Resolved an issue that could cause an unresponsive state when loading a save with removed Creations

Addressed an issue with opening the Microsoft Store after using Quick Resume

Improved Credits purchase flow when using the Steam Store

Addressed a cosmetic issue with Creation Store buttons while using Large Font Mode

(Creation Kit) Resolved an issue with applying keywords to newly created folders

A follow-up post on X revealed the change to the Starfield Creation Kit that users will need to be aware of from now on:

With today's update to the #Starfield CK, we are also removing the ability to upload Creations with altered ini files, since some altered ini files are resulting in more negative effects than the benefits for allowing this functionality, such as audio corruption on the Xbox. Removing this functionality will bring Creations in line with how they work on Skyrim. We are investigating ways to address active Starfield Creations from creators that alter ini files. We thank you all for your patience and continued feedback.

Bethesda Game Studios is currently working on the first major expansion for Starfield, Shattered Space. It's due to be released sometime before the end of 2024. In a recent interview, Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard confirmed that the development team plans to release at least one more expansion pack for Starfield after Shattered Space. He added that he hopes to keep adding to the game "for a very long time".