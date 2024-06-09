Starfield: Shattered Space trailer drops; new Starfield content is coming tonight

As expected, the Xbox Games Showcase officially revealed the first information and a trailer for Starfield: Shattered Space. The expansion pack for the space-based RPG from Bethesda Game Studios

Bethesda stated:

A mysterious power stirs in the city of Dazra on House Va’Ruun’s hidden homeworld. Investigate a frightening cosmic threat, explore a new planet, and find unique weapons, spacesuits, and gear in this all-new adventure.

The expansion pack does not yet have a specific release date other than it will be out before the end of 2024 for the PC and Xbox platforms. Bethesda plans to release a new Starfield Premium Digital Edition that will include the base game and the Shattered Space expansion, along with extras like a digital soundtrack, a digital artbook, 1,000 Creation credits, and a Constellation skin pack, You can go ahead and purchase this new Premium Digital Edition on Steam.

However, fans of Starfield will not have to wait to get some new content. Later tonight, Bethesda will release a new update that will include new locations and gear for players to check out, along with new bounties to take on. It will also feature a number of mods that were created by both Bethesda team members and a number of community mod creators.

It will be interesting to see what the reaction to Shattered Space will be like for not just current players of the game but also anyone hesitant to get the original Starfield. While the game had a solid start in terms of sales when it launched in September 2023, the title did get some mixed and even some negative reviews from major game media sites.

Hopefully, the release of Shattered Space will deal with some of the criticisms of the original game while at the same time offering a true expansion of the game's features and settings.