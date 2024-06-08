The Microsoft 365 Insider program has some spots open for iOS beta testers

The Microsoft 365 Insider program is a way for people to get early versions of productivity apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and others with new features. The members of the program can test them before they are made generally available for all users of those apps.

This week, Microsoft announced that it now has a limited number of spots available to bring in new members of this Insider program who also use these apps on Apple's iPhone and iPad products in their iOS versions. For reference, iOS is the only platform where the Microsoft 365 Insider program has a limited number of seats.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated:

This is your chance to provide early feedback and help shape the future of productivity of Microsoft 365 apps on iOS. Your expertise and comments are invaluable in helping us enhance our apps and services, and deliver the best possible experience to all our users.

Using your iOS device, click the following links to open each app invitation:

Word – https://aka.ms/iOSInsiderWord

Excel – https://aka.ms/iOSInsiderExcel

PowerPoint – https://aka.ms/iOSInsiderPowerPoint

OneNote – https://aka.ms/iOSInsiderOneNote

Outlook – https://aka.ms/iOSInsiderOutlook

Microsoft 365 app – https://aka.ms/iOSInsiderMicrosoft365

If your iOS device does not have Apple's TestFlight app installed already, clicking one of the links above will ask for your approval to install that app as well.

For each of the iOS apps that will be a part of the Microsoft 365 Insider testing program, you will be asked to tap on the Join the Beta option, followed by the Start testing selection. Finally, you will be asked to tap on Accept, followed by the Install option.

More info on joining the Microsoft 365 Insider program for its iOS apps can be found on this site. It mentions that if you have a regular version of these apps installed on your iOS device, the Beta version will replace them once they are installed. Also, each new Beta build of each app will be available to test for up to 90 days. The TestFlight app will inform users when a new Beta app version is available.