The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics cards will now launch early on June 29

People who have been waiting to buy the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card won't have to wait quite as long as they first thought. The card, which was originally scheduled to be released sometime in July, will now be available to purchase on June 29.

NVIDIA officially revealed the new launch date in a Twitter post. It added that people can pre-order the card on June 29 starting at 6 am Pacific time (9 am Eastern time). Prices are expected to start at $299.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 will have 8GB of GDDR6 memory, a clock speed of 2,460 MHz and 3072 CUDA cores NVIDIA stated the card will offer 1.7x FPS performance improvements over the older RTX 3060 and 2.3x over the RTX 2060, with DLSS 3 enabled. The graphics card will still have over 1.2x and 1.6x FPS improvements from those earlier cards without DLSS 3.

The more powerful version of this card, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 TI, is already available for sale in an 8GB version from several companies, including ASUS, ZOTAC, MSI, and others, for $399.99. A 16GB version of the same card is still scheduled to go on sale sometime in July.

It will be interesting to see the reception of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060. While it's not quite as powerful as the current NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 TI, it will be $100 cheaper at launch. That could make it very attractive to PC gamers who want to upgrade their older card but also not spend a ton of money. However, the performance improvements that the company said were supposed to be in the 4060 Ti were not quite there. And of course, the 8GB VRAM for $400 in 2023 didn't help it either.

