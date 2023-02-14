NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 leaked specs are reportedly worse than laptop version and RTX 3060

NVIDIA is reportedly preparing to launch a new mid-range desktop graphics card, the GeForce RTX 4060. However, if newly leaked specs for the card are indeed accurate, you might want to check out another option for your next mid-range gaming PC depending on how it is priced.

According to reliable tech leaker "kopit7kimi" on Twitter the GeForce RTX 4060 may only have 24MB of L2 cache. By contrast, the laptop version of the same card has 32MB of L2 cache. The same leaked specs show that the RTX 4060 will use the AD107 silicon.

RTX 4060 still uses PG190.

AD107-400-A1

3072FP32

8G GDDR6 18Gbps

115W

24M L2



I will try to remain neutral about any leaks in the future. 😁😁😁 — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) February 13, 2023

Meanwhile, compared to the leaked specs of the RTX 3060 card, the 4060 version reportedly will have 3,072 CUDA cores, while the RTX 3060 card has 3,584 CUDA cores. The new 4060 will allegedly contain 8GB of VRAM while the 3060 has 12GB of memory. So both in CUDA core count and VRAM, the newer 4060 could take a back seat.

While the hardware specs may sound disappointing, it could be different when the GeForce RTX 4060 is actually released. And it is also difficult to perfectly weigh up the performance across two different architectures. Hopefully we won't have to wait long to get some solid benchmarking results.

Source: kopit7kimi on Twitter