The Play My Emails feature in Outlook mobile now supports French and Spanish languages

If you use Microsoft Outlook on your iOS or Android mobile device, you may already be familiar with the Play My Emails feature. This allows Outlook users to have their emails read to them in a natural language model.

Previously, this feature was only available in English and Portuguese. This week, Microsoft announced that it was expanding Play My Emails on the mobile versions of Outlook in two more popular languages: French and Spanish. This will almost certainly cause a big jump in the number of Outlook mobile users who access this feature.

In order to use Play My Emails, you have to have either an Office 365 work account, a normal Outlook account, or a Google Gmail account that is accessed by Outlook on mobile. You can then open Outlook, select the language from the Settings menu, and then Outlook, and finally bring up the side menu to select the Play icon.

You can also connect your mobile device to a Bluetooth audio product or a speaker that's wired to your device and then tap on the Play icon that will pop up on the bottom of the screen.