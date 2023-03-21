MLB The Show 23, Ni no Kuni II, and more arrive to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft today unveiled what's incoming to its Xbox Game Pass service in the remaining days of March. Following the packed first wave that had Civilization VI, Guilty Gear Strive, Valheim, and others, the latest drop is a small one, but still includes the latest MLB The Show entry.

Here are the newly announced games for the Xbox console, PC, and cloud services and their arrival dates:

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition (Cloud, Console and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console and PC) – Available now MLB The Show 23 (Cloud and Console) – March 28

(Cloud and Console) – March 28 Infinite Guitars (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 30

Among the trio, Sony's MLB The Show 23 and the Humble Games-published Infinite Guitars are day-one arrivals to Game Pass.

Microsoft also announced earlier this month that Ghostwire: Tokyo is finally coming to Game Pass. The PlayStation console exclusive by Tango Gameworks is hitting all Xbox platforms on April 12.

Meanwhile, seven games are slated to leave the services on March 31:

A Memoir Blue (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Chinatown Detective Agency (Cloud, Console, and PC)

ClusterTruck (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Double Dragon Neon (Cloud and Console)

Kraken Academy!! (Cloud, Console, and PC)

MLB The Show 22 (Cloud and Console)

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lastly, don't forget that the Apple TV+ free trial Microsoft has been offering to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members is ending soon. Three months of the streaming service is available to claim until March 31.

If the titles announced for the Game Pass services today arrive before April is here, we should see the next wave of titles get revealed around April 4.