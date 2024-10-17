The public preview of Windows Admin Center version 2410 is now available

Microsoft has been working for a while on a revamped version of its Windows Admin Center app, which has been designed to assist IT workers and admins to better manage their Windows PCs and services. In July the company released a new public preview version of the revamped app.

Today, Microsoft released yet another public preview of the new Windows Admin Center app. The new version number is 2410 according to a blog post. As with the last pubic preview release, Microsoft says this new version cannot be installed side by side with the last generally available version of the app, which has version number 2311, or any of the previous versions.

Microsoft does not recommend the new 2410 public preview version be installed in any production environment. It also says:

Any users utilizing a high availability (HA) setup should not install this preview version with the intent to use HA. HA is not currently supported in our v2 backend implementation, nor in the 2410 public preview release.

The version of the app that was released in July had a number of new features including support for .NET Core 8, and lots of improvements with the virtual machine tool. It also had an updated installer, a new data migration flow, and some UI changes to the settings.

Today's release of Windows Admin Center version 2410 is not as big of an update compared to the July release. Microsoft's blog says that the biggest change is some further improvements to the virtual machine tool:

Our primary goal is to provide you with the list of VMs as soon as possible so you are empowered to efficiently carry out your administrative tasks. To make this easier, we’ve added a toggle in the top right corner of the Virtual machines tool that will allow you to switch between a “detailed” mode and a “light” mode.

There have also been some bugs fixed in version 2410 as well. The new Windows Admin Center app should become generally available before the end of 2024.