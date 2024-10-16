Windows Insiders can try out a new Microsoft Store update with revamped app and game pages

Microsoft has announced it is rolling out a new version of the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 and 11. It's being released for all members of the Windows Insider Program. It's a pretty major update as it offers a new look for the store's app and game pages on top of each page.

Here's what Microsoft says about the app and game page redesign in a blog post:

The new product page experience on the Microsoft Store, showing an immersive hero image on Halo Infinite’s page. We’re introducing a new feature for product pages that adds an immersive experience to the top of the page. For apps and games that provide a trailer, you’ll be able to enjoy it as you navigate to their various pages. Meanwhile, products without trailers will use beautiful hero images provided by the developers. There’s also an option in the Store settings page to toggle video autoplay on or off. The new product page for apps like Spotify on the Microsoft Store in light theme mode. The new product page experience will be rolling out starting with version 22409 or higher of the Microsoft Store, and it will be available in both light and dark modes. It will also start rolling out to non-Insiders soon. For developers, we invite all of you to update your Microsoft Store app listing with immersive trailers or hero images. FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Microsoft Store

While the Microsoft Store should update automatically for all Windows Insiders, those folks can also go to the Downloads section and then click the "Get updates" button to check out the new version.

This is the second Microsoft Store update for Windows Insiders to try out in October. Earlier this month, the store got a slightly redesigned home page for Canary and Dev Insiders that included a revamped app and game category interface.