TikTok finally adds Group Chat support for up to 32 people with some restrictions

TikTok is adding a long-requested feature for its social network: Group Chats. In a blog post today, the company revealed that you will be able to watch a video with a larger group of users at once.

The blog stated:

Watch, comment, and react together in real time, making every interaction more dynamic and connected. People can curate dedicated groups with up to 32 people through group chat and easily share their favorite videos.

There will be some restrictions for Group Chat for younger users. TikTok users that are aged 13, 14, and 15 won't be able to participate in Group Chats at all.

For users that are aged 16 and 17, it will be available. However, a user can only be added to a Group Chat by their friends, including older teenagers. If one of those older teens does get an invite to join a Group Chat, the group must have at least one mutual friend. They must also be "required to make a proactive decision to join" if they are eligible. If an older teen creates a new group chat, they will have to check out and approve any new members. You can learn more about how to join and create groups at this TikTok support page.

Any member of a TikTok Group Chat will also be able to mute and block messages in the group. They can also report individual messages or the entire group chat message if they feel it violates TikTok's Community Guidelines. Finally, there will also be limits on how many Group Chats one person can make, and also limits on how many times a message can be forwarded.

TikTok is also added support for sending out custom stickers in Direct Messages with its latest update. You can learn more about adding Stickers, including what not to include in your custom creations, on this TikTok support page.