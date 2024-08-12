Microsoft Lists now lets you reorder lists items with drag and drop

The Microsoft Lists app allows users to list items online for various uses, but until now, moving items on those lists has been a tad difficult. Today, Microsoft announced that the Lists app should now be much easier to use with the addition of drag-and-drop support for moving items.

The blog post states:

You will now be able to drag and drop seamlessly with this new feature for Microsoft Lists! You can easily start using this option on any new or existing list to arrange your items. You can also drag and drop multiple items at once to reorder them, giving you more ways to organize and stay on top of your work.

Microsoft added that users can switch over to their customized list order by clicking on the All Items tab and then selecting the Custom Order option from the menu.

The drag-and-drop list item reordering feature works in the app's different view options, including board view and gallery view.

For users who prefer to use their keyboard when using the Lists app or people who utilize the screen reader, there are some options they can access. Microsoft says they can head over to the More Actions option, followed by the More selection. After that, those users can access either the Move down or Move up options to move list items.

Microsoft recently added new entries on the Microsoft 365 roadmap for new features that are coming to the Lists app on SharePoint. They include a new notification option so users can be alerted to new responses on their forms, along with a way to set up dates and times so they can both start and stop accepting those responses. Both of these new features will be added for Lists users via SharePoint sometime in September.