Google Meet's 'Take notes with Gemini' feature may soon land on mobile

Last month, Google Meet on the web gained a new feature called "Take notes for me," powered by Gemini. This feature not only transcribes but also summarizes meetings and discussions in real time. providing detailed notes beyond text-to-speech conversion of your meetings.

Currently, the feature is only available on the Google Meet web version. However, it appears that Google is working on bringing this Gemini AI-powered feature to mobile phones as well. According to an APK Teardown post, multiple strings of code related to "Take notes for me" or "Take notes with Gemini" were spotted in the Gmail app for Android version 2024.09.08.673958928.Release.

Here are the codes found:

Continue taking notes

Take notes with Gemini

A new document will be created and saved in {OWNER_NAME}'s Drive

The document will be attached to the Calendar event and shared with invited guests in your organization

Take notes with Gemini

Provides a recap of the meeting conversation backed by a transcript. After the meeting, the notes will be added to the meeting notes document.

At this time, Gemini can only take notes in English

Start taking notes

After the meeting, the notes will be added to the meeting notes document.

Gemini is taking notes

Note-taking has stopped

Stop taking notes

If you continue, Gemini will stop taking notes from the current meeting.

Stop taking notes for everyone in the meeting

It appears that the Google Meet "take notes with Gemini" feature on mobile will function similarly to the web version. As noted by Android Authority, it is expected that Google Meet on mobile will automatically transcribe the meeting, create a full transcript, and add it to shared meeting notes. The feature could also integrate with Google Calendar and Google Drive, making it easier to save and share notes.

During conversations, Google Meet may notify the user with a prompt "Gemini is taking notes," etc. For now, Google Meet's "take notes with Gemini" feature will only support English, with other language support likely coming in the future.

The web version of the Google Meet "take notes with Gemini" feature is only available to Google Workspace customers who have the Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education Premium, or AI Meetings & Messaging add-ons. However, Google may make it available for the general public as well with the mobile version.