Uber partners with China's WeRide to launch robotaxi service in Abu Dhabi

Uber has debuted its first international Autonomous Vehicle (AV) service outside of the US, bringing robotaxis to Abu Dhabi. Uber, the world’s largest mobility and delivery technology platform has partnered with the world’s first publicly listed Robotaxi company, WeRide, based in China. The service also showcases the growing acceptance of people towards driverless mobility. The service is supported by Integrated Transport Centre Abu Dhabi, and operated by Tawasul Transport.

Starting today, December 6, riders in Abu Dhabi will be able to book Autonomous Vehicles (AV) using the Uber app. If a rider requests an UberX or Uber Comfort, they may be matched with a WeRide AV for the same price, which the user can confirm or decline based on their preference. The service will be available to be booked for trips in areas between Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, and routes to and from Zayed International Airport. with plans to expand coverage in the future.

Initially, the AVs will have safety operators present in the vehicle to ensure a safe and secure ride to the destination. Later, the company will switch over to fully driverless commercial services by 2025. Jennifer Li, Chief Financial Officer and Head of International Business at WeRide highlighted the company's commitment to safety and said:

“WeRide prioritizes passenger and pedestrian safety through rigorously validated autonomous driving technology. As the first publicly listed Robotaxi company, WeRide has demonstrated its commitment to safety through over 1,800 days of public operational experience, setting new benchmarks for autonomous vehicle performance.

While WeRide's robotaxis has been available in Abu Dhabi via the TXAI app, this is Uber's first AV service in the region. Riders interested in trying an AV can increase their chances of being matched with a WeRide AV by selecting the option in the Ride Preference section in the Uber app's Settings menu.