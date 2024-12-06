Microsoft Edge Dev 133 is out with fixes for crashes when opening PDF links and more

Microsoft Edge 133 is now available for testing in the Dev Channel. The latest feature update arrived from the Canary Channel with a few minor improvements and fixes for various crashes, such as opening PDF links in InPrivate mode, bugs with the recently introduced Game Assist mode, and more.

Here is the changelog:

Added Features: Added red dots for the ‘What’s New’ feature on android. Improved Behavior: Resolved an issue where browser would crash when opening online PDF links in InPrivate mode on Android.

Resolved an issue where a crash would occur when logging in and out of accounts on iOS. Changed Behavior: Resolved an issue where the ‘History-All’ list was loading slowly and showing a blank screen for seconds when switching to ‘All’ in the history hub.

Resolved an issue where the browser’s new tab remained open when Game Assist was closed under tabs.

Resolved an issue where the Rewards page did not adapt to large text mode in the browser app.

Resolved an issue where the ‘Organize Tabs’ title was clipped in the tab center.

Resolved an issue where the background color of inactive tabs was incorrect in tab groups.

Fixed an issue where the color theme section in edge://settings/appearance/themes did not work when trying to apply a color theme using the color picker for the first time. Android: Resolved an issue where the Omnibox Action feature was unavailable on Android.

Resolved an issue where, after clicking ‘Allow notifications,’ the pop-up toast would not disappear automatically on Android.

Resolved an issue where the soft-landing button displayed ‘Sign in to win’ instead of ‘Sign in’ when the account was not logged in on Android.

Resolved an issue where some content on the notification pop-up card would disappear in landscape mode on Android.

Resolved an issue where extensions could not be installed automatically and always displayed a checking state on Android. iOS: Resolved an issue when clicking the back button after switching to landscape mode on the mini app caused the portrait page to display on iOS.

Resolved an issue where the background of the Omnibox was incorrect on iOS.

Fixed an issue where the top of the Edit Favorite page and Recent tabs page was transparent on iOS. Mac: Fixed an issue where hovering over ‘Workspaces’ list items did not resize the text in the browser.

You can download Microsoft Edge Dev 133 from the Edge Insider website. Stable release for version 133 is scheduled for the week of February 6, 2025.