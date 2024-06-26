Use of game controllers on Steam has tripled since 2018 but it's still a small percentage

Valve first launched its Steam digital PC gaming store over 20 years ago. At that time, most PC gamers used a mouse and keyboard controller setup with a few exceptions, like joysticks for flying games and controllers for things like racing and fighting games. Since then, more and more Steam gamers have been using console-like controllers.

Today, Valve announced some new stats on how many controllers are used on Steam, along with some recent changes it has made to make Steam more controller-friendly.

In a news post, Valve says that in 2018, around 5 percent of daily Steam users accessed it with a controller. Now that number has gone up to 15 percent. While that number is still a small percentage of overall Steam gamers, it shows there is a growing number of players who like to use gamepads.

About 42 percent of those gamers who use controllers are also using the Steam Input service, which lets gamers play any Steam title with controller support with any such controller they want.

The post added that 59 percent of Steam controller sessions use Xbox-based controllers, followed by 26 percent with PlayStation-based controllers. 10 percent use Valve's Steam Deck portable gaming PC as their controller.

Valve has also listed the recent changes it has made to Steam for better controller support. They include a new and simplified controller configurator, improvements for using controllers with gyro aiming, virtual menus for the PC version of Steam, automatic support for any future third-party PlayStation controllers, and a new Windows driver that adds support for the rear buttons on Microsoft's Xbox Elite controllers.

Finally, Valve said it has collaborated with Japan-based controller maker Hori to make sure its upcoming Wireless Horipad for Steam works well with Valve's Steam Input. That gamepad will go on sale exclusively in Japan later this year.