watchOS 11 to bring the Translate app to Apple Watch this fall

At the recently concluded WWDC event, Apple unveiled a lot of new features for the iOS 18, visionOS 2, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. It also revealed that the watchOS 11 will be the next Apple Watch operating system. Apple discussed a lot of new fitness and health-related features that the watchOS 11 will pack.

However, it was also announced that watchOS 11 will also bring the Translate app to the Apple Watch for the first time. Notably, the Apple Translate app was launched in 2020 with iOS 14. It lets you translate into 20 languages, including Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Ukrainian, and Portuguese.

Now, the watchOS 11 update, up for public release this fall, will bring the same Translate app to the Apple Watch. The Apple Translate app may not be as feature-loaded and offer language support as the Google Translate app, but it is what Apple users get if they wish to use the Translate app.

It is no surprise that watchOS 11 brings the Translate app to the Apple Watch because the Translate app is based on iOS. Both share a similar interface and list of features. However, the watchOS Translate app will be more convenient to use in multiple situations than the iPhone app.

By default, the Translate app can be used to translate from one language to another. You can also use it to read aloud the translated text. There is also an option to use the built-in Apple Watch's keyboard to type in the text to translate. For offline use, you can download the languages to the Apple Watch.

Additionally, Apple is also bringing the Translate app Smart Stack widget to watchOS 11. This will allow the Apple Watch to detect if you are travelling to a different country with a different language and keep it ready for quick translation. watchOS 11 is due for public release this fall, while a developer beta is available for Apple Watch Series 6 or later to test the waters.