Apple reveals macOS Sequoia with iPhone mirroring, new Passwords app, and more

As part of the company's WWDC keynote address today, Apple announced the next version of its macOS, which the company has named Sequoia. The update includes a feature many owners of both Macs and iPhones have likely been waiting for: iPhone mirroring.

In a press release, Apple stated that macOS Sequoia will let Macs connect to an iPhone so you can both see and control the smartphone from the Mac.

Apple stated:

A user’s custom wallpaper and icons appear just like on their iPhone, and they can swipe between pages on their Home Screen, or launch and browse any of their favorite apps. The keyboard, trackpad, and mouse on Mac also let a user interact with their iPhone, and audio even comes through.

In many ways, this is similar to the Phone Link feature that's been available for Windows PC owners for their Android and iOS devices.

Apple will also add a stand-alone Passwords app with Sequoia to help Mac owners keep their data safe. It will also sync up your Mac PC with other Apple devices, and the Passwords app will even sync up to Windows PC thanks to the company's iCloud app for that OS. Apple also revealed some new improvements to its Safari web browser for Sequoia, including a new feature called Highlights that's designed to pull out help info like directions to places, info about TV shows and movies, and more.

Apple also talked about how more major PC games will be coming to the Mac platform in the coming months. That includes popular Windows games like Control, Palworld, Robocop: Rogue City, and more. Upcoming games like the Riven remake, Frostpunk 2, and Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed: Shadows will also be coming to the Mac.

In addition, Apple announced it will launch Game Porting Toolkit 2, the next version of its app that is supposed to make covering Windows games to Mac computers faster and easier. Apple clearly wants to see more Windows-based games released on the Mac.

Sequoia will also have the new Apple Intelligence generative AI features that will become available later this year. Mac users will be able to use Apple Intelligence to help them write or rewrite emails and documents with macOS apps, and a new AI art maker called Image Playground will be available as well.

Apple plans to release the developer beta version of macOS Sequoia today, and a public beta will launch in July. The final version will become available sometime in the fall of 2024.