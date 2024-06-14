Live Activities set to arrive on the Apple Watch with watchOS 11

Apple's WWDC 2024 event grabbed a lot of eyeballs, thanks to all the new (pretty old for Android) iOS 18 features for iPhones. Apple also announced a bunch of new features for iPadOS 18, macOS 15 (Sequoia), tvOS, visionOS 2, and watchOS11.

Recently, we reported that watchOS 11 will bring the Translate app to the Apple Watch this fall. The Translate app lets you translate among 20 supported languages, including Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Ukrainian, and Portuguese, and has been available since 2020 with iOS 14. In the fall, Apple Watch owners with supported watchOS 11 devices will be able to use the Translate app right from their wrists.

Now, a fresh report by MacRumors reveals that watchOS 11 will also bring Live Activities to the Apple Watch. Live Activities was introduced with iOS 16, and it changed the way an iPhone user interacts with their phone.

Live Activities negate the need for multiple notifications when tracking a delivery or a sports score, and instead, users see a dynamically updating Live Activity box that provides the user with real-time information right on the lock screen.

According to Apple, "For apps with frequent content and status updates that go beyond the existing push notification system, Live Activities can be a more flexible way to keep people updated about live events, activities, or tasks."

As per the report, Apple will bring Live Activities to the Apple Watch with watchOS 11 in a smart way, i.e., it mirrors the iPhone's Live Activities. When a Live Activity is running on your iPhone, then you will see the Live Activity box on your paired Apple Watch.

On the Apple Watch, Live Activities will be shown in the Smart Stack, which can be accessed by rotating the digital crown on the smartwatch. The Smart Stack will pop up on the lock screen automatically with Live Activity at the top when there is a new update to the information.

The watchOS 11 will be available this fall to the public, while the developer beta is already available, which you can grab from here. Do note that watchOS 11 runs on Apple Watch Series 6 or later.