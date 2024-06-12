iOS 18 will warn you if you use a slow charger to charge your iPhone

Apart from introducing the option to customize the home screen by freely placing the icons anywhere on the home screen, light and dark mode icons, a fully customizable Control Center, etc., the iOS 18 update, unveiled at the recently concluded WWDC 2024 event, brings some other nifty features with it. If you are interested, then you can get your hands on the high-resolution iOS 18 wallpapers by clicking here to decorate your home screen.

Notably, Apple has also added support for T9 dialer on iPhones with iOS 18, meaning you can now type the name of the contact using the number pad, and the dialer will show you matching contacts. This is a very basic feature, available since the pre-smartphone era, which Apple iPhones are receiving in 2024, thanks to iOS 18.

Now, according to a Reddit user, freaktheclown, after installing iOS 18, the iPhone shows a slow charger warning when a slow charger is used to charge the iPhone. Moreover, the battery graph will also show information about when you used a slow charger to charge your phone, highlighting the duration with an orange color in the graph.

The Reddit user spotted this slow charger warning when he used a 5W charger to charge his iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Reddit user also revealed that tapping on the info button next to the "Slow Charger" warning opens a non-existent support article, which will be updated after the iOS 18 update gets a public release.

At the moment, it is unclear what charging speed triggers the slow-charging warning message. The iOS 18 update also adds some other granular software updates. In the Settings app in iOS 18, iPhone users will see more options for setting a charging limit in the "Charging" section of the "Battery" settings menu.

Previously, Apple allowed you to set the charging limit to 80% only. However, with the iOS 18 update, users can now choose between multiple granular options of charge limits of 85%, 90%, and 95%.