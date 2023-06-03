Weekend PC Game Deals: Bundled Metroidvanias, a haunted freebie, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

After a short break of no new bundles, Humble returned with a fantastic collection this week.

The aptly named Must-Play Metroidvania Bundle comes touting seven games, and there are no tiers this time. For $15, you get copies of Hollow Knight, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Blasphemous, Rain World, Lost Ruins, Lone Fungus, and Haiku, the Robot.

Humble has also thrown in discount coupons for Zapling Bygone and Rain World: Downpour for anyone purchasing the bundle. The entire offer has over two weeks left on its expiry counter. Last month's roguelike deckbuilding and multiplayer-focused bundles from the store are available for a few more days too.

The Epic Games Store is still in the middle of its Mega Sale, and mystery giveaways continue. This week's freebie turned out to be a copy of Midnight Ghost Hunt.

This multiplayer hide-and-seek experience pits four hunters against four ghosts, with both parties getting a chance to take down each other as rounds progress. Epic's next giveaway is once again a mystery offer, so check back on June 8 to see what is on offer when the refresh happens.

At the same time, over on Steam and the Microsoft Store, Tell Me Why has gone free. The Don't Nod Entertainment-developed narrative adventure game is free again like in recent years celebrating Pride Month. All three episodes are a part of this giveaway, and the promotion will last until July 1. Don't forget about the Hue giveaway on Steam that's still online from last week too.

Big Deals

With free events taking a break this weekend, we are jumping straight into the big deals. There aren't many publisher deals happening right now, but Epic Games Store's 25% off coupon is still active if you want to go that route too. Here are our handpicked discount highlights for this weekend:

DRM-free Goodness

Meanwhile, on the DRM-free sales side of things, the GOG store has discounts running for "chill" indie titles as summer approaches, among other others. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

Neowin may earn a small commission from qualifying purchases.