Weekend PC Game Deals: Deckbuilding festivals, packed VR and horror bundles, plus more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The Epic Games Store's freebie train stopped at an indie title this week. As announced, a copy of Islets is what's available to claim, a well-received indie title by developer Kyle Thompson.

Described as a wholesome metroidvania experience, Islets puts you into the shoes of a warrior hopping between floating islands while fighting enemies, making friends, and doing challenges. You'll be contending with monsters and sky pirates while combining various floating islands to expand the available map area.

Islets is currently free to claim on the Epic Games Store until April 4. Next week will be a big giveaway, with both The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition and Thief coming in as freebies.

The Humble Store brought out another one of its high-profile virtual reality bundles yesterday.

The packed Mystery & Mayhem VR bundle carries A Fisherman's Tale for $4, followed by Arizona Sunshine Deluxe Edition and Broken Edge in the $10 second tier. The third tier ups the ante with copies of Another Fisherman's Tale, After the Fall: Deluxe Edition, and No More Rainbows for $15. The bundle finishes up with The 7th Guest and Firmament for $20.

Horror fans also had a bundle to check out this week. The Spring Screams bundle has Escape the Backrooms, Devour, Demonologist, and Forewarned for $9. To complete the bundle, you can pay $17, and it adds on Amnesia: The Bunker, The Quarry, Ad Infinitum, and My Friendly Neighborhood.

Free Events

The hit multiplayer horror game The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is offering a free weekend right now. The title offers an asymmetrical survival experience where you can play as either the notorious fictional family of killers or their victims as they attempt to escape. The free event is currently running on Steam, and you can jump into the game until April 1.

Big Deals

Steam is currently running a massive Deck Builders sales festival, discounting plenty of games involving cards and board gaming elements. Publishers Coffee Stain and CD Projekt, and plenty more have come in touting specials this time too. With all that and more, here's our handpicked big deals list for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store's spring sale is still going strong, and there's a brand-new giveaway attached to the promotion too. You can currently grab a DRM-free copy of the dwarven mining colony sim Hammerting. Here's another small taste of what's on sale currently:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.