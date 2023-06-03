Nvidia released Windows hotfix driver 536.09 to fix display flickering for some users

Nvidia released a hotfix driver to address some of the flickering issues that were being reported by several GeForce GPU owners. The latest WHQL-signed display driver from Nvidia, version 535.98, is causing black screen flickering for many users.

The new hotfix driver release notes makes it clear that the driver only resolves the flickering problem for multiple-monitor setups when its adaptive sync technology, G-SYNC, is enabled. The changelog for the hotfix driver 536.09 says:

GeForce Hotfix display driver version 536.09 is based on our latest Game Ready Driver 535.98. This hotfix addresses the following issue: When using multiple monitors which support adaptive sync, users may see random flicker on certain displays when G-SYNC is enabled after updating to driver 535.98 [4138119]

To download the driver, head over to the support article on Nvidia's official website where you can find the download link.

Interestingly, Nvidia's 535.98 driver changelog already notes a couple of other flickering problems, one of them in the resolved section and another in the open issues part.

Hopefully, the other display flickering bugs will be fixed with the next driver update from the company as plenty of users are still reporting the same problem on the driver feedback thread over on Nvidia's official forum.

The story is mostly the same over on the Reddit discussion thread as well. Interestingly, however, some users are reporting that the driver did fix the flicker issue on single monitors too, even though this hotfix is for multiple monitors.

In case this driver also does not resolve the issue, there are reports that disabling Hardware Accelerated GPU scheduling (HAGS) from the Windows graphics settings fixes the issue. You can refer to this guide in case you are not sure how to disable HAGS.