Weekend PC Game Deals: Far Cry to gather, CRPGs to bundle, wholesome specials, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble Store’s bundle space got occupied with a collection full of CRPGs made by Beamdog and Owlcat. The RPG Masters Bundle begins with Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition for $4.

Upping that to $10 adds on copies of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Neverwinter Nights: Complete Adventures, Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition, Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition, and Baldur’s Gate: Deluxe Edition. Three season passes come in as part of the third tier for $15, but you need to pay at least $35 to grab the final game in the bundle, which is a copy of Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader.

Humble also introduced the apty-named Tower Defense Bundle just yesterday. This eight-game bundle beings with a copy of GemCraft – Chasing Shadows for $2. It is followed by copies of Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Element TD 2, Exodus Borealis, and Necrosmith 2 for $8. The final tier costs $13, and it gives you Diplomacy is Not an Option, Isle of Arrows, and Paper Planet as finishers.

Epic Games Store is continuing to bring out giveaways every week, and this time it was a copy of Death's Gambit: Afterlife.

The title is a challenging action platformer experience with Souls-like and Metroidvania elements. The title presents dozens of levels with various weapons to find, tough bosses to defeat, and abilities to master as part of your journey to gain immortality.

The Death's Gambit: Afterlife giveaway comes to an end on Thursday, August 22. As for next week, Epic has a rather massive giveaway planned. The Callisto Protocol and Gigantic: Rampage Edition are incoming on Thursday.

Free Events

Two games have opened up their experiences to the masses this weekend as part of free weekend offers.

Hunt: Showdown 1896, the Crytek-developed extraction shooter, just had a massive update to rework the game, and even got a new name. At the same time, the most recent Need for Speed entry, Unbound, is also having a free event. Aside from the break-neck street racing that the series is known for, this title also features a fresh graffiti-inspired effects system.

Big Deals

On discount this weekend are Need for Speed games, video games made by Polish developers, the entire Far Cry franchise from Ubisoft, and even plenty of wholesome games. Featuring sales from those and more, here is our handpicked big deals list for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store’s DRM-free specials this weekend come in from a big horror selection, RPGs, management games, and more. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.