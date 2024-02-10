Weekend PC Game Deals: Lunar New Year Sales and fresh bundles heat things up

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.
We kick things off this weekend by looking at bundles. A brand-new Humble Choice collection dropped in earlier this week. The February Humble Choice has eight games, as usual.
The included titles are Life is Strange: True Colors, Scorn, Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed, Beacon Pines, There Is No Light: Enhanced Edition, Children of Silentown, Oaken, and Snowtopia: Ski Resort Builder.
You have a month to ponder over the contents before putting down the required $11.99 to get the full pack. The February Humble Choice collection is slated to end its run and refresh with a new set of games on March 5.
Bundles didn't stop there, as the Mega Man Franchise Pack began with a $2 tier, which has the Mega Man Legacy Collection, a pack containing six classic titles from the franchise. Going one tier higher will cost you $10, and it has the Mega Man X Legacy Collection and the Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, adding eight more games.
The final tier comes in at $20. It carries Mega Man 11, Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (six games), as well as Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 (four games).
If puzzle games are more your style, the brand-new Mind-Bending Masterpieces Bundle carries Superliminal, Manifold Garden, The Pedestrian, The Witness, and The Talos Principle: Gold Edition for $10. Paying $15 for the full bundle will get you copies of Patrick's Parabox and Taiji as well.
The Epic Games Store returned with its first double giveaway of 2024 this week. The two games available to claim are copies of Doki Doki Literature Club Plus and Lost Castle.
Despite the charming visuals on display and the name, Doki Doki Literature Club is best described as a psychological horror entry. There are multiple endings to achieve as you join this high school club and meet its seemingly normal members.
Next, Lost Castle delivers a fantasy RPG beat 'em experience. You and three other friends can dive through randomized dungeons in this retro action games-inspired entry.
Both games are available to claim for free until February 15, which is when Dakar Desert Rally will become the latest freebie.
Free Events
It's time for Steam Next Fest again, and that means free demos for hundreds of upcoming games. The latest edition of the demo festival kicked off earlier this week, and it touts hundreds of gameplay slices. The debut Steam Next Fest of 2024 is slated to end on February 12. If you miss out, keep in mind two more Steam Next Fest promotions are planned for the year, with the next demo festival slated to kick off in June.
As for regular free events, you can currently try out Ubisoft's upcoming pirate-themed multiplayer action game Skull and Bones. Its open beta is slated to last until February 11, and it is available via Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store.
Big Deals
Thanks to the Lunar New Year, quite a few publishers have decided to use this weekend to make all their hits discounted. This includes Rockstar, Sony, Bandai Namco, EA, and others. Find highlights from them and much more in our handpicked big deals list for this weekend:
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – $41.99 on Steam
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE – $34.99 on Steam
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – $34.99 on Steam
- Hogwarts Legacy – $31.49 on Fanatical
- CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION – $29.99 on Steam
- Persona 5 Royal – $29.99 on Steam
- DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition – $23.99 on Steam
- Immortals of Aveum – $23.99 on Steam
- DARK SOULS III – $23.93 on Gamebillet
- FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE – $19.99 on Steam
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – $19.80 on Steam
- Shredders – $17.99 on Steam
- Bramble: The Mountain King – $14.99 on Steam
- Let's School – $14.99 on Steam
- FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION – $13.99 on Steam
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition – $12.49 on Steam
- Battlefield 2042 – $11.99 on Steam
- FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster – $11.99 on Steam
- HITMAN World of Assassination Part One – $11.99 on Steam
- F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch – $11.99 on Steam
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon – $11.99 on Steam
- Venba – $11.24 on Steam
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo – $11.24 on Steam
- Moncage – $10.49 on Steam
- Superliminal – $9.99 on Steam
- DJMAX RESPECT V – $9.99 on Steam
- It Takes Two – $9.99 on Steam
- Aseprite – $9.99 on Steam
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection – $9.99 on Steam
- Subnautica – $9.89 on Steam
- Need for Speed Unbound – $9.79 on Steam
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – $9.59 on Steam
- STAR WARS Empire at War - Gold Pack – $6.99 on Steam
- Lethal Company – $6.99 on Steam
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition – $6.39 on Steam
- CARRION – $5.99 on Steam
- Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition – $5.99 on Steam
- L.A. Noire – $5.99 on Steam
- Thronefall – $5.24 on Steam
- Monument Valley: Panoramic Edition – $5.19 on Steam
- LEGO Builder's Journey – $4.99 on Steam
- LEGO Star Wars - The Complete Saga – $4.99 on Steam
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King – $4.99 on Steam
- Zombie Army Trilogy – $4.49 on Steam
- Battlefield V – $3.99 on Steam
- Battlefield 1 – $3.99 on Steam
- Black Mesa – $3.99 on Steam
- Arise: A Simple Story – $3.99 on Steam
- STAR WARS Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords – $3.49 on Steam
- STAR WARS Knights of the Old Republic – $3.49 on Steam
- STAR WARS Battlefront (Classic, 2004) – $3.49 on Steam
- STAR WARS Episode I Racer – $3.49 on Steam
- Thrillville: Off the Rails – $3.49 on Steam
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition – $2.99 on Steam
- Dungeon Siege Collection – $2.99 on Steam
- TRON 2.0 – $2.49 on Steam
- The Curse of Monkey Island – $2.44 on Steam
- Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb – $2.09 on Steam
- Murdered: Soul Suspect – $1.99 on Steam
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! – $0 on Epic Store
- Lost Castle – $0 on Epic Store
DRM-free Specials
The DRM-free front for discounts has plenty of deals this weekend from GOG too. It focuses on simulators, PlayStation PC ports, and some Lunar sales of its own. Here are a few highlights:
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $24.99 on GOG
- Days Gone - $12.49 on GOG
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $12.49 on GOG
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA - $11.99 on GOG
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 on GOG
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition - $9.99 on GOG
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator - $8.99 on GOG
- Star Trek: 25th Anniversary - $7.99 on GOG
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition - $7.49 on GOG
- STAR WARS - The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition - $6.99 on GOG
- METAL GEAR SOLID - $6.99 on GOG
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager - $5.09 on GOG
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition - $5 on GOG
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 on GOG
- Legend of Grimrock 2 - $4.31 on GOG
- Mad Max - $3.99 on GOG
- Tomb Raider GOTY - $3.99 on GOG
- STAR WARS: X-Wing Special Edition - $3.49 on GOG
- The Cave - $2.99 on GOG
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 UNLIMITED MATCH - $2.99 on GOG
- Roller Coaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack - $2.49 on GOG
- IL-2 Sturmovik: 1946 - $2.49 on GOG
- Hacknet - $1.49 on GOG
- Lichdom: Battlemage - $0.99 on GOG
- Thief 2: The Metal Age - $0.97 on GOG
- Gunship! - $0.89 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.
That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.
As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
0 Comments - Add comment