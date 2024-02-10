Weekend PC Game Deals: Lunar New Year Sales and fresh bundles heat things up

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

We kick things off this weekend by looking at bundles. A brand-new Humble Choice collection dropped in earlier this week. The February Humble Choice has eight games, as usual.

The included titles are Life is Strange: True Colors, Scorn, Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed, Beacon Pines, There Is No Light: Enhanced Edition, Children of Silentown, Oaken, and Snowtopia: Ski Resort Builder.

You have a month to ponder over the contents before putting down the required $11.99 to get the full pack. The February Humble Choice collection is slated to end its run and refresh with a new set of games on March 5.

Bundles didn't stop there, as the Mega Man Franchise Pack began with a $2 tier, which has the Mega Man Legacy Collection, a pack containing six classic titles from the franchise. Going one tier higher will cost you $10, and it has the Mega Man X Legacy Collection and the Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, adding eight more games.

The final tier comes in at $20. It carries Mega Man 11, Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (six games), as well as Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 (four games).



If puzzle games are more your style, the brand-new Mind-Bending Masterpieces Bundle carries Superliminal, Manifold Garden, The Pedestrian, The Witness, and The Talos Principle: Gold Edition for $10. Paying $15 for the full bundle will get you copies of Patrick's Parabox and Taiji as well.

The Epic Games Store returned with its first double giveaway of 2024 this week. The two games available to claim are copies of Doki Doki Literature Club Plus and Lost Castle.

Despite the charming visuals on display and the name, Doki Doki Literature Club is best described as a psychological horror entry. There are multiple endings to achieve as you join this high school club and meet its seemingly normal members.

Next, Lost Castle delivers a fantasy RPG beat 'em experience. You and three other friends can dive through randomized dungeons in this retro action games-inspired entry.



Both games are available to claim for free until February 15, which is when Dakar Desert Rally will become the latest freebie.

Free Events

It's time for Steam Next Fest again, and that means free demos for hundreds of upcoming games. The latest edition of the demo festival kicked off earlier this week, and it touts hundreds of gameplay slices. The debut Steam Next Fest of 2024 is slated to end on February 12. If you miss out, keep in mind two more Steam Next Fest promotions are planned for the year, with the next demo festival slated to kick off in June.

As for regular free events, you can currently try out Ubisoft's upcoming pirate-themed multiplayer action game Skull and Bones. Its open beta is slated to last until February 11, and it is available via Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store.

Big Deals

Thanks to the Lunar New Year, quite a few publishers have decided to use this weekend to make all their hits discounted. This includes Rockstar, Sony, Bandai Namco, EA, and others. Find highlights from them and much more in our handpicked big deals list for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The DRM-free front for discounts has plenty of deals this weekend from GOG too. It focuses on simulators, PlayStation PC ports, and some Lunar sales of its own. Here are a few highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.