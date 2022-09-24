Weekend PC Game Deals: Serious classics, free dungeon diving, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.
Epic Games continued its free games run this week with copies of Gloomhaven and ARK: Survival Evolved.
ARK may already be in your library from previous freebie promotions, but if you still haven't claimed this survival multiplayer game involving the hunting and taming of prehistoric animals, this may be a good chance. Gloomhaven is a first for the store, with it being a cooperative dungeon diving experience based on the popular board game of the same name.
You can claim your copies of ARK and Gloomhaven from the Epic Games Store until September 29, which is also when The Drone Racing League and Runbow will arrive as the next freebies.
As for bundles, Humble catered to old school shooter fans with its brand-new Serious Sam collection, containing everything from remastered classics to the latest standalone expansions.
The 17-item bundle begins with copies of Serious Sam Classics: Revolution, Serious Sam Double D XXL, as well as Serious Sam Kamikaze Attack and The Random Encounter for $1. The second tier comes in at $10, adding I Hate Running Backward, Serious Sam's Bogus Detour, Serious Sam HD, 2, 3, plus a horde of their DLC packs.
Completing the bundle will cost you $20, with the final tier adding Serious Sam 4, Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, and Serious Sam Tormental.
Free Events
The free events space is populated by only two indie games this weekend, it seems, not a very common occurrence. Technically, Payday 2 is free right now too, but the promotion is ending in just a few hours due to it starting early.
Up first is Midnight Ghost Hunt, a prop hunt-style multiplayer hide and seek game where you either possess objects to hide around the chaotic environments or take the role of hunters to chase them down for capture. Also free to play this weekend is SpiderHeck, a newly released couch coop game where you fight your friends as spiders in various mini-games involving deadly weaponry.
Big Deals
Sales promotions for virtual reality games, hack and slash hits, and more populate this weekend's hand-picked big deals list. Find our latest highlights below:
- Cyberpunk 2077 – $29.99 on Steam
- Half-Life: Alyx – $29.99 on Steam
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 – $23.99 on Steam
- MONSTER HUNTER RISE – $21.99 on Gamesplanet
- Into the Radius VR – $20.99 on Steam
- Pistol Whip – $20.99 on Steam
- Sea of Thieves – $19.99 on Steam
- OUTRIDERS – $19.99 on Steam
- Nobody Saves the World – $18.74 on Steam
- Satisfactory – $17.99 on Steam
- Citizen Sleeper – $15.99 on Steam
- Marvel's Avengers – $15.99 on Steam
- Hades – $14.99 on Steam
- Monster Hunter: World – $14.99 on Steam
- ASTRONEER – $14.99 on Steam
- Outer Wilds – $14.99 on Steam
- Twelve Minutes – $14.99 on Steam
- Planetary Annihilation: TITANS – $14.99 on Steam
- Contractors – $13.99 on Steam
- STRIDE – $13.99 on Steam
- PAYDAY 2: Legacy Collection – $13.15 on Steam
- Sable – $9.99 on Steam
- Paradise Killer – $9.99 on Steam
- Barn Finders – $9.99 on Steam
- SUPERHOT VR – $9.99 on Steam
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr – $9.99 on Steam
- Beyond: Two Souls – $9.99 on Steam
- Road 96 – $9.98 on Steam
- Devil May Cry 5 – $9.89 on Steam
- Devil May Cry HD Collection – $9.89 on Steam
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack – $8.99 on Steam
- Mortal Shell – $8.99 on Steam
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $7.99 on Steam
- Suzerain – $7.49 on Steam
- Children of Morta – $7.47 on Steam
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection – $6.99 on Steam
- Journey – $6.37 on GreenManGaming
- Genesis Noir – $5.99 on Steam
- Shooty Fruity – $5.99 on Steam
- Dead Space (2008) – $4.99 on Steam
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst – $4.99 on Steam
- Black Mesa – $4.99 on Steam
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood – $3.99 on Steam
- Moonlighter – $3.99 on Steam
- Donut County – $3.89 on Steam
- Gorogoa – $3.82 on GreenManGaming
- Orwell: Ignorance is Strength – $2.99 on Steam
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition – $2.99 on Humble Store
- Bastion – $2.24 on Steam
- Hacknet – $1.49 on Steam
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein – $1.49 on Steam
- Wolfenstein 3D – $1.49 on Steam
- ARK: Survival Evolved – $0 on Epic Store
- Gloomhaven – $0 on Epic Store
DRM-free Goodness
Immersive sims and end of summer sales populate this weekend's discounts on the DRM-free store GOG. Here are some highlights:
- Dishonored: Complete Collection - $23.99 on GOG
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition - $17.99 on GOG
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut - $13.99 on GOG
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition - $11.99 on GOG
- Ashen - $11.99 on GOG
- Alien: Isolation Collection - $9.99 on GOG
- Deliver Us The Moon - $9.99 on GOG
- Opus Magnum - $9.99 on GOG
- Void Bastards - $8.99 on GOG
- Blair Witch - $8.99 on GOG
- Prey - $7.49 on GOG
- Myst IV: Revelation - $7.49 on GOG
- We Happy Few - $5.99 on GOG
- A Short Hike - $5.19 on GOG
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat - $4.99 on GOG
- Crysis Warhead - $4.99 on GOG
- BioShock Remastered - $4.99 on GOG
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $4.49 on GOG
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 on GOG
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition - $3.49 on GOG
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut - $2.99 on GOG
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition - $2.99 on GOG
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky - $2.49 on GOG
- Hitman: Blood Money - $1.99 on GOG
- Divinity 2: Developer's Cut - $1.99 on GOG
- Arx Fatalis - $1.49 on GOG
- Bridge Constructor Portal - $1.49 on GOG
- Worms 2 - $1.19 on GOG
- Thief 2: The Metal Age - $0.97 on GOG
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $0.97 on GOG
- Beyond Divinity - $0.71 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals may vary depending on the region you're in.
And that's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals everyone, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to break the bank adding new games to your ever-growing backlogs. Of course, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting if you comb through the interwebs hard enough, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
