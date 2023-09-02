Weekend PC Game Deals: Sony hits, strategy festivals, bundled dinos, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Cave Story+ dropped in as Epic Games Store's latest freebie promotion this week to replace last week's duo. It comes in as a returning giveaway, so you may already own a copy.

Originally developed by one person, Daisuke "Pixel" Amaya, the hit indie title offers a Metroidvania platforming experience with fast-paced gameplay. It is inspired by retro 8 and 16-bit titles, with simple controls allowing for satisfying combat and puzzles.

The Cave Story+ giveaway will run until this coming Thursday, September 7. Spelldrifter is coming in next week as the next freebie promotion from the store.

Humble introduced two games bundles this week, and we start things with the Dino Fever collection.

This eight-game bundle carries Turok, its sequel Seeds of Evil, Primal Carnage: Extinction, and Animal Revolt Battle Simulator in its base tier for $7. Paying the full $12 will get you four more games: Dinosaur Fossil Hunter, Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt, Saurian, and Prehistoric Hunt.

At the same time, Tales from Wales Interactive Bundle offers live-action games and interactive movies. It starts with Late Shift, and Blood Shore for $5, while paying $10 adds on Mia and the Dragon Princess, The Complex, The Bunker, and Five Dates.

Free Events

Both Steam and Ubisoft Connect platforms have free events running right now.

Starting off on Steam, the open world racer that lets you build your own vehicles brick by brick, LEGO 2K Drive, is free to try out over the weekend. If horror is more your style, joining it in the weekend promotion is Dead by Daylight, the asymmetrical four versus one multiplayer horror game where you either play a killer or one of the survivors.

Meanwhile over on Ubisoft Connect, you can try out the latest free event of Rainbow Six Siege. This offers access to the tactical, team-based shooter that touts highly destructible environments and futuristic gadgets until September 4.

Game Deals

If you're not one of the many RPG fans playing Starfield with early access this weekend, there's plenty of cheaper games to pick up in the meantime. Sony is having a big sale on its PC games right now too, who is joined by a publisher sale from Tripwire, a One Piece franchise sale, plus a massive Strategy Fest hosted by Valve.

Check out all that and more in our latest hand-picked highlights list below:

DRM-free Goodness

The GOG store has already kicked off its Autumn Sale, discounting thousands of DRM-free titles. King's Bounty: The Legend has landed as a freebie celebrating the store-wide promotion too, with the classic game available to claim from the store's front page.

Here are some highlights from the ongoing sales:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

