YouTuber Dave2D shows off plastic mockup of the rumored Pixel Fold

Google has not yet confirmed the existence of its first foldable smartphone. However, back in November, FrontPageTech leaked images of the search engine giant's foldable Pixel device. More recently, we also got renders courtesy of leakster OnLeaks and HowToiSolve. Now, YouTube content creator Dave2D has gotten a hold of an alleged Pixel foldable dummy.

The plastic mockup he acquired (from someone he didn't specify) is said to be equal to the dimensions of the real phone. For instance, the device's has a thickness of 5.7mm when unfolded, which means that the device should measure around 11.4mm when folded. The mockup also shows a rounded camera island with room for three lenses, consistent with the image leaks we saw back in November.

Oppo Find N (top) and the alleged Pixel Fold (bottom) | via Dave2D

On the front of the device, you can find a 5.79in display with a resolution of 1080x2100 and a cutout for the selfie camera. The device's outer screen will be less narrow than Samsung's Z Fold series and look more similar to the Oppo Find N series. This will allow for better reachability. Meanwhile, the interior display measures 7.67in with a resolution of 2208x1840. Dave2D notes that the interior screen has thick bezels, which he believes is a move by Google to hit a particular price point and avoid using a camera cutout.

What's more, the YouTuber says that the foldable Pixel will also be using a "multi-axis hinge" similar to the Oppo Find N instead of the one being used by Samsung on its Z Fold devices. By using such a hinge, the crease in the middle of the interior screen will be less pronounced and there will be a smaller gap when the device is folded. There will also be stereo speakers included in the device.

Dave 2D notes the importance of Google entering the foldable phone space, saying that "the fact that Google would introduce a player into the foldable space, it just puts incentive for developers and even Google's own launcher to take advantage of foldable screens way more."

According to a previous report, Google will start the mass production of their Pixel foldable phone in the third quarter of 2023. The device may cost somewhere around $1,800.

You can watch Dave2D's video below:

Source: Dave2D