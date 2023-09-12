Windows 11 Beta build 22631.2338 (KB5030305) changes Chat to Microsoft Teams - Free

Microsoft has released new Windows 11 builds for members of the Windows Insider Program in the Beta Channel. The new build numbers are 22621.2338 (new features off by default) and 22631.2338 (new features rolling out) with the KB ID number KB5030305.

Here is the changelog:

New Widget: Focus Session We are beginning to roll out a new Focus Session widget as part of a Clock app update (version 11.2306.22.0 and higher) via the Microsoft Store to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. With this new widget, you will be able to quickly start and stop focus sessions on your device. The new Focus Session widget. [We are beginning to roll this out, so the experience isn’t available to all Insiders in the Beta Channel just yet as we plan to monitor feedback and see how it lands before pushing it out to everyone.] FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Apps > Clock App. Changes and Improvements in Build 22631.2338 [Taskbar & System Tray] Beginning to roll out with this build, Chat is now Microsoft Teams – Free. Microsoft Teams – Free is pinned by default to the taskbar and can be unpinned like other apps on the taskbar. Fixes in Build 22631.2338 [General] Fixed an issue which was causing some Insiders to see untranslated text in some areas across the system, including in File Explorer and Settings. If you’re continuing to see issues with translations, please file feedback. [Taskbar & System Tray] Fixed an issue where dragging app icons in the taskbar may sometimes lead to an explorer.exe crash.

Fixed an issue which was causing some Insiders to see labels in their taskbar unexpectedly.

Fixed an issue causing Task Manager to not launch for some Insiders. [File Explorer] Fixed an issue for dark mode users, where you would see a white flash when opening File Explorer.

Fixed an issue where after changing between dark and light mode, the icons in the command bar and context menu might become very difficult to see.

We made some more improvements to help with the performance of loading Home. Also fixed a memory leak related to Home that would grow each time Home was refreshed or accessed. [Settings] Fixed an issue where Settings wasn’t launching in safe mode for some Insiders. [Task Manager] Fixed an issue where the dialog when collecting a process memory dump erroneously said it was collecting a kernel memory dump. [Dynamic Lighting] Fixed an issue where you may not see the notification on first update to a build with dynamic lighting, letting you know that dynamic lighting is enabled. Fixes for BOTH Build 22621.2338 & Build 22631.2338 The Camera app, Cortana, Photos app, and People app can be uninstalled.

New! This update completes the work to comply with the GB18030-2022 requirements. It removes and remaps characters for Microsoft Wubi input and Microsoft Pinyin U-mode input. You can no longer enter character codepoints that are not supported. All the required codepoints are up to date.

This update affects the Key Distribution Center (KDC) and user security identifiers (SID). KDC now reads the user SID from the Subject Alternative Name (SAN) of a certificate. Because of this, mobile device management (MDM) providers can use offline templates to fill in the user SID. To learn more, see KB5014754.

This update addresses an issue that affects IMEPad. It stops working. This occurs when you enter end-user-defined characters (EUDC).

This update addresses an issue that affects authentication. Using a smart card to join or rejoin a computer to an Active Directory domain might fail. This occurs after you install Windows updates dated October 2022 or later. For more details, see KB5020276.

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Excel. It stops responding when you try to share a file as a PDF in Microsoft Outlook.

This update addresses an issue that affects Remote Apps. The display of some elements is not aligned correctly.

This update supports daylight saving time (DST) changes in Greenland.

This update addresses an issue that affects account lockout event 4625. The format of the event is wrong in the ForwardedEvents log. This occurs when an account name is in the user principal name (UPN) format.

This update addresses an issue that affects XPath queries on FileHash and other binary fields. It stops them from matching values in event records.

This update changes the spelling of Ukraine’s capital from Kiev to Kyiv.

This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC). AppID Tagging policies might greatly increase how long it takes your device to start up.

This update addresses an issue that affects events that have a TAB character. The events do not render, or you cannot forward them.

This update addresses an issue that might make Windows stop responding. This might occur if you use Microsoft OneDrive files that are compressed by NTFS.

This update addresses an issue that might cause a user-mode memory leak. It might occur when you call CopyFile() or MoveFile().

This update addresses an issue that affects an Application Virtualization (App-V) environment. Copy operations within it stop working. This occurs after you install the April 2023 update.

This update addresses an issue that affects some USB printers. Microsoft Defender stops them from printing.

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Print to PDF. It uses the metadata for the name you sign in with as the author of a printed PDF. It should use the display name instead.

This update addresses an issue that is related to changes in the forwarding of events.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Microsoft Distributed Transaction Coordinator (DTC). It has a handle leak. Because of this, the system runs out of memory.

This update removes a blank menu item from the Sticky Keys menu. This issue occurs after you install KB5029351.

This update addresses an issue that affects application compatibility. It is related to Microsoft Defender for Endpoint.

